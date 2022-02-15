Missouri on track to expand broadband internet access

Governor Mike Parson has announced plans to use more than 400-million dollars to increase internet access to more Missourians. That money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (or ARPA) to increase broadband internet access, adopt new programs and offer assistance statewide. BJ Tanksley is the director of the Missouri Office of Broadband Development. He says he and his team are working to increase broadband access in every corner of the state affecting hundreds of thousands of Missourians. He says the state is here to help but not getting into the Broadband industry.

He also says he needs to hire more creative people to help contribute their expertise. If you’re interested, you can visit mocareers.mo.gov.

