MO trucking industry expert says carriers reject thousands of loads weekly due to driver shortage

A Missouri task force is working to address the state’s supply chain slowdowns. More than 70-percent of Missouri communities rely solely on the trucking industry to get their goods delivered to them. During last week’s task force hearing, Tom Crawford of the Missouri Trucking Association, said the ongoing truck driver shortage cannot keep up with the demand.

Other topics discussed include additional safe and accessible parking for truck drivers, traffic congestion and infrastructure slowdowns.

