Small plane crashes near Southern Illinois Airport

An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed near the Southern Illinois Airport over the weekend. Around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police responded to a report of a small single engine plane crash in the 2600 block of New Era Road. The pilot was preparing for a final landing approach at Southern Illinois Airport when the plane hit power lines causing the aircraft operation to fail and descend to the ground. The pilot was alone in the plane and was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. James Potter of SIU released a statement from the university that confirmed the pilot was a student at Southern Illinois University.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!