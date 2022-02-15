State Rep. says MO Senate needs to settle differences over Congressional redistricting clash

Missouri Senate leadership has put the brakes on debate about the state’s Congressional redistricting proposal. Leadership says business critical to Missourians has been delayed by a small group of senators willing to send the congressional map to federal courts if they do not get districts that suit their ambition. Six to eight members of the Conservative Caucus have been blocking passage of the bill in an attempt to have seven Republican strongholds. State Representative Louis Riggs comments on the Senate drama.

Candidates running for office in Missouri can file on February 22 and Congressional candidates are awaiting details about what their districts will look like.

