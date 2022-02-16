Bonner is sentenced for 2018 murder

A Missouri man could spend more than six decades in prison following his sentencing for a 2018 murder. 30-year-old Eliot Bonner, of St. Charles was formally sentenced yesterday by Circuit Judge William Reeves in Caruthersville for the Oct. 31, 2018, shooting death of 50-year-old Monica Keenlance, of Morton, IL. Following the recommendation of the prosecution, Bonner was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections for second degree murder, 25 years on a charge of armed criminal action and 10 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm. Reeves ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 65 years. Bonner will not be eligible for consideration for parole until he has served a minimum of 28 and half years. Bonner shot and killed an unarmed stranger at a crowded rest area, in broad daylight, after he was caught trying to steal gas out of the victim’s car. Keenlance was shot around noon Oct. 31, 2018, at the southbound Interstate 55 rest area near Marston, where she had been staying in her car for several days. A Pemiscot County jury found Bonner guilty on the three counts last December. Learn more in the Standard Democrat.

