Public safety is being discussed at the Capitol. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten presented some of her department’s budget needs to lawmakers. She was quizzed by lawmakers about several issues such as law enforcement officer training, turnover and retention and even body cams.

Karsten says the processing days for a Crime Victims’ Compensation claim have been reduced from 238 days to 47 days.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!