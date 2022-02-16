MO bill targets smash-and-grab thieves

Mobs of thieves have hit up retailers around the country recently by quickly raiding stores and taking off with piles of merchandise in a matter of minutes. State Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring a bill meant to address these organized theft crime rings, such as so-called smash-and-grab crimes. A House committee is considering his proposal.

The legislation would create the felony offense of organized retail theft and require online marketplaces to obtain and regularly verify certain information from high-volume third-party sellers. Amazon opposes the bill and says instead of targeting bad actors, the bill will set up roadblocks for legitimate sellers.

