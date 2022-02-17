Kennett man sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison

A Kennett man was sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison yesterday. 30-year-old Travis Crane was sentenced by Judge Stephen Limbaugh to serve 210 months in federal prison for the offense of sexual exploitation of a minor. Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Crane’s residence in July 2020 after receiving a cybertip that he was using Facebook to upload files containing child pornography. During an examination of Crane’s mobile phone, investigators discovered multiple images and videos of child pornography. In addition to material obtained over the internet, investigators also discovered several sexually explicit images of Crane’s own 2-year old daughter taken while she was sleeping. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Crane admitted that he used his mobile phone to produce the images. After serving his 210-month sentence, Crane was ordered to be placed on supervised release for 20 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

