Missouri’s Veterans Commission Director Retired Colonel Paul Kirchhoff says personnel shortages are hitting veterans as they are impacting other state agencies. He told a State House committee yesterday that the state’s seven long-term care facilities operate a total of more than 12-hundred beds.

Right now, he says they can only care for the almost 670 veterans, as their beds are 54-percent filled.

