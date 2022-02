Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the United States must strike the correct posture as Russia threatens an invasion of Ukraine. Graves admits he’s worried about a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. He also worries that US residents have become too gullible to propaganda distributed through social media by the country’s enemies.

Graves says all sides are too willing to believe anything put out on social media.

