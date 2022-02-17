MO voters could be asked to let Legislature decide whether to fund Medicaid expansion

Missouri voters could be asked in November to let the Legislature decide whether to fund Medicaid expansion. The Missouri House has given initial approval to the proposed ballot measure. Last year, the Legislature attempted to defund the expansion population, but the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against that move. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the proposal would allow the Legislature to better manage Medicaid spending.

One more House vote in favor of the proposal would send the measure to the Senate.

