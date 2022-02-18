Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touching

A Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her bottom. Court records show 50-year-old Todd Cabral faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a special victim. A student reported the alleged assault to a teacher Nov. 15, the same day the alleged incident occurred. In an interview with Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, the victim said Cabral touched her backside while the two were at his desk. In the course of the investigation, Cabral initially said the touching was unintentional, but later acknowledged it was intentional. He was arrested on Jan. 25. Court records show his $10,000 bond was posted the same day. A plea of not guilty was entered Feb. 8. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

