Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer works with business and finance issues on Capitol Hill. He says the Russian Threat to Ukraine is a financial threat to America.

Congressman Luetkemeyer says this is a bipartisan concern on Capitol Hill. He says NATO got involved too little too late and they are now “at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mercy.” He says he does not trust Putin.

