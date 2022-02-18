Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert -Chicago PD CANCELED

General Information

Incident Date / Time: February 16th, 2022 8:00AM Last Updated: February 18th, 2022 4:17PM Issuing Agency: Chicago Police Department – (312) 905-4805

Cancellation Summary

Subject located.

Incident Summary

At the request of the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Anthony King Jr who is a 39 year old male, who is 6 foot 1 inch and weighs 190 pounds. Anthony has black hair and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He was last seen at the corner of 115th St and I-57 in Chicago at 8:00am on February 16th. Anthony was driving a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Indiana license plate, KINGGUS. Anthony has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony King should contact the Chicago Police Department at: 312-747-8210. Or contact 911.

Victim(s)

Name Anthony King Birthday July 3rd, 1982 Age 39 Years Gender male Ethnicity black Eye Color brown Hair Color black Height 6 feet 1 inch(es) Weight 190 pounds Identifying Features lazy right eye, missing right front tooth, tattoos on both arms ‘marcia’, ‘myiah’, and ‘king gus’ Last Seen Wearing grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants

Suspect(s)

Vehicle(s)

Year 2019 Make Volkswagen Model Jetta Color Black License Plate State IN License Plate KINGGUS Vehicle Information Unknown

Physical Location

Location: West 115th Street, Chicago, IL, USA

Additional Information

DOT Digital SignageBLACK VOLK JETTA

IN LIC KINGGUS

CALL 911

