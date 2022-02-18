Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert -Chicago PD CANCELED
General Information
|Incident Date / Time:
|February 16th, 2022 8:00AM
|Last Updated:
|February 18th, 2022 4:17PM
|Issuing Agency:
|Chicago Police Department – (312) 905-4805
Cancellation Summary
Subject located.
Incident Summary
At the request of the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Anthony King Jr who is a 39 year old male, who is 6 foot 1 inch and weighs 190 pounds. Anthony has black hair and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He was last seen at the corner of 115th St and I-57 in Chicago at 8:00am on February 16th. Anthony was driving a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Indiana license plate, KINGGUS. Anthony has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony King should contact the Chicago Police Department at: 312-747-8210. Or contact 911.
Victim(s)
|Name
|Anthony King
|Birthday
|July 3rd, 1982
|Age
|39 Years
|Gender
|male
|Ethnicity
|black
|Eye Color
|brown
|Hair Color
|black
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch(es)
|Weight
|190 pounds
|Identifying Features
|lazy right eye, missing right front tooth, tattoos on both arms ‘marcia’, ‘myiah’, and ‘king gus’
|Last Seen Wearing
|grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants
Suspect(s)
Vehicle(s)
|Year
|2019
|Make
|Volkswagen
|Model
|Jetta
|Color
|Black
|License Plate State
|IN
|License Plate
|KINGGUS
|Vehicle Information
|Unknown
Physical Location
|Location:
|West 115th Street, Chicago, IL, USA
Additional Information
DOT Digital SignageBLACK VOLK JETTA
IN LIC KINGGUS
CALL 911