Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert -Chicago PD CANCELED

General Information

Incident Date / Time:February 16th, 2022 8:00AM
Last Updated:February 18th, 2022 4:17PM
Issuing Agency:Chicago Police Department – (312) 905-4805

Cancellation Summary

Subject located.

Incident Summary

At the request of the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Anthony King Jr who is a 39 year old male, who is 6 foot 1 inch and weighs 190 pounds. Anthony has black hair and is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He was last seen at the corner of 115th St and I-57 in Chicago at 8:00am on February 16th. Anthony was driving a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Indiana license plate, KINGGUS. Anthony has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony King should contact the Chicago Police Department at: 312-747-8210. Or contact 911.

Victim(s)

NameAnthony King
BirthdayJuly 3rd, 1982
Age39 Years
Gendermale
Ethnicityblack
Eye Colorbrown
Hair Colorblack
Height6 feet 1 inch(es)
Weight190 pounds
Identifying Featureslazy right eye, missing right front tooth, tattoos on both arms ‘marcia’, ‘myiah’, and ‘king gus’
Last Seen Wearinggrey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants

Suspect(s)

Vehicle(s)

Year2019
MakeVolkswagen 
ModelJetta
ColorBlack
License Plate StateIN
License PlateKINGGUS
Vehicle InformationUnknown

Physical Location

Location:West 115th Street, Chicago, IL, USA

Additional Information

DOT Digital SignageBLACK VOLK JETTA
IN LIC KINGGUS
CALL 911

