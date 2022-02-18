Friday, February 18th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Fairview, OR — An Oregon city is seeking the Guinness World Record for the tallest fork after installing a 37-foot-tall utensil outside a new food cart plaza.

The city of Fairview said the 37-foot fork, installed Tuesday outside the soon-to-open Fairview Food Plaza, is believed to be the tallest in the world, and officials will seek confirmation of the designation from Guinness World Records.

The current record holder for the world’s tallest fork stands at 35 feet tall in Missouri. The Fairview Food Plaza, a public-private partnership between the Fairview Urban Renewal Agency, property owner Denise Arndt and Plaza operator Justin Hwang, is expected to open in April.

