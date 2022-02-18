Lawmaker says the Missouri should pay people who are wrongfully imprisoned

Missouri Representative Ron Hicks wants the state to pay up when someone is wrongfully imprisoned. He and Shamed Dogan have bills that would expand eligibility for payments to inmates when they’re exonerated by the state. As it is now, only prisoners exonerated by specific DNA tests can qualify to receive money.

Representative Hicks says it would make a big difference in a case like Kevin Strickland, who was released from prison after more than 40-years for a triple murder he did not commit.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!