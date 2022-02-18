MoDOT team keeps traveler information map, mobile app updated 24/7

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map and mobile app are highly viewed by the public on days like yesterday. Both options can tell you what the road conditions are like, about road closures, work zone details, and they have traffic camera video. Matt Hiebert, with MoDOT, says the department launched its online traveler information map back in 2007.

The mobile app was rolled out around 2010. You can find the map on modot.org and the app is available in your mobile app store.

