Rep. David Friess – Legislation drafted in connection with convicted arsonist

As scandal continues to surround Governor J.B. Pritzker’s pardon of convicted arsonist Jerame Simmons that allowed him to become fire chief of the Prairie Du Pont Fire Department, House Republicans Wednesday introduced legislation (HB 5693) that aims to prevent similar situations from happening. Simmons pleaded guilty to arson in 1999 after setting fire to ceiling tiles in his high school basement and to an abandoned house when he was 18. He was sentenced to four years of probation. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this year pardoned Simmons. State Representative David Friess (R-Red Bud) is the chief sponsor of the legislation.

