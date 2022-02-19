Menu

Trading Post – February 19

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Pop-up camper

Various antiques

Buys & sells vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

Round & square baled hay – ph #: 283-5925

————–

Buying: T-Posts/barb wire/railroad ties – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Various home decor items – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Tree cutting service – ph #: 573-218-3197

————–

2 Southwest style chairs – $200/both – ph #: 870-403-8828

————–

Kitchen sinks

Buying: Hi-8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595

————–

4 solid oak stair treads – $250 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Hand and shop tools – ph #: 573-380-4537

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: