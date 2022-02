FOR THE APRIL 5, 2022, GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Michelle Latham has filed a Declaration of Candidacy as a Write-In Candidate for the City of Cape Girardeau Office of Mayor to be voted for at the General Municipal Election to be held on the 5th day of April 2022.

