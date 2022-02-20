Missouri Veterans Commission looks at various ways to serve the state’s vets

The coronavirus pandemic has been deadly for many and difficult and challenging for most of us, but the Missouri Veterans Commission is working to make the best of it for the people it serves. MVC’s Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff says like many other state agencies and private companies, the pandemic has been difficult for his staff and our state’s veterans.

The director, who’s also a retired Army colonel, is looking at a variety of ways to move the agency forward.

