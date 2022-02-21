MO Senate expected to work this week on Parson’s state worker pay raise proposal
The Missouri Senate is expected to get to work this week on the governor’s 15-dollar-per hour minimum wage proposal for all state workers. The Missouri House passed a scaled back version last week of Governor Parson’s request. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman says his committee’s version does not include a certain base wage because he wants to let the market decide what is best in each community.
The bill would also allow the state Education Department to distribute about two-billion-dollars in federal coronavirus-related aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools.