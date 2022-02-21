Monday, February 21st, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Key West, FL — Florida authorities arrested a reckless driver in Key West, Florida, who described himself as “high and happy” to police. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 51-year-old Theodore John Evans just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple calls saying a Toyota RAV4 was running red lights, not staying in its lane, and passing other cars in no-passing zones.

“Evans’ eyes were bloodshot and watery. He behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen,” the sheriff’s office said. Evans apparently admitted to being on drugs to authorities and failed a sobriety test.

Deputies discovered “marijuana candies, a glass pipe, and a vape pen” inside Evans’ vehicle. Officials have charged Evans with driving under the influence (DUI). He is being held on $2,500 bail.

