Two killed, others injured in early morning shooting in Charleston

Two people were shot and killed, and many others were injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. The Charleston Department of Public Safety reports that at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street. A party was being held at the location, an open cinder block structure that used to be an auto mechanic shop. There may have been as many as 100 people inside the building. Then about 1 a.m., there was a confrontation inside the building and a person or persons began shooting, causing a stampede of people trying to get out of the building to safety. So far they have identified 16 people that were shot with two being killed and four remaining in serious or critical condition. The two people who were shot and killed were pronounced dead at the scene by the Mississippi County Coroner. Autopsies are scheduled for this afternoon in Farmington. Anyone who was at the party, or has information concerning the incident, is urged to contact Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

