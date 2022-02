Vacant and underused property is sitting out there that Missouri owns. How much of this property exists is unknown. State Representative Randy Railsback is proposing to create a task force to figure that out. The panel would also recommend whether Missouri should hold onto the property or sell it. He says holding onto abandoned property adds up.

A state House committee is reviewing his proposal.

