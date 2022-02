The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in identifying a woman in connection with counterfeit money being circulated in the Morehouse area. Any information is appreciated and will remain anonymous. Those with information should contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at 573-748-2516 or after hours contact dispatch at 573-748-5226.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!