Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Madison, WI — A Wisconsin man faces his seventh drunken driving charge after deputies said he called authorities to thank them, hung up on them, and then was later spotted driving erratically. 47-year-old Daniel Tesnow was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding police. The sheriff’s office said that Tesnow also almost struck an oncoming vehicle.

Earlier Friday, Tesnow had called 9-1-1 from the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Blooming Grove, Wisconsin, to “thank the staff for their service” but abruptly hung up the phone. When a dispatcher called back, Tesnow “became angry.” Shortly after the telephone call, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call to report a possible drunk driver at a gas station.

A deputy spotted the vehicle, which was allegedly “driving erratically” and nearly collided head-on with a vehicle driving in the opposite direction. The deputy was able to stop the driver in the town of Dunn and identified him as Tesnow. Tesnow was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail.

