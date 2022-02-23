Doniphan man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

A Doniphan man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography. 45-year-old James Taylor was sentenced by Judge Matthew Schelp. Law enforcement officials responded to Taylor’s residence in March 2021 after receiving a cyber tip that he was using Facebook to upload files containing child pornography. During an examination of Taylor’s mobile phone, investigators discovered several images of child pornography. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Taylor admitted that he used his mobile phone to obtain the images over the internet. At the time of this investigation, Taylor was already required to register as a sex offender after a 1998 conviction from the State of Illinois for Criminal Sexual Abuse. After serving his 120-month sentence, Taylor will be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!