Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is the senior Republican on the House Armed Services Committee and represents Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base. She says as of yesterday she does not think that any service members from these bases have been deployed to the Ukraine. She says the US must stand by Ukraine.

She says the US withdrawal in Afghanistan emboldened Russia.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!