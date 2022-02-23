Missouri Senate still needs to pass supplemental budget

The state’s supplemental budget is one of the many issues before Missouri senators. This usually gets done in late February or early March. Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Senator Dan Hegeman says he and his colleagues have restored pay raises that were changed in the House version of the supplemental budget.

Some senators are already starting to look ahead to next year’s budget. Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo says more money will be earmarked for early childhood education in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

