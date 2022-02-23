Victims named in Charleston shooting

A vigil was held Monday in Cape Girardeau for two women shot and killed at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. 19-year-old Brianna Schumer and 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark were shot and killed, and 14 others injured at a party held in Charleston early Saturday morning. Around 1 a.m. Charleston DPS officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street. A party was being held at the location, an open cinder block structure that used to be an auto mechanic shop. There may have been as many as 100 people inside the building. There was a confrontation inside the building and a person or persons began shooting, causing a stampede of people trying to get out of the building to safety. So far they have identified 16 people that were shot with two being killed and four remaining in serious or critical condition. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

