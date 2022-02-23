Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Franklin Park, MA — A Massachusetts college student “very interested in tigers” was busted for trying to enter one of their cages at a Boston Zoo. 24-year-old Matthew Abraham was spotted by staffers at the Franklin Park Zoo in a private outdoor area behind the tiger enclosure at about 8:45 a.m. Monday. Abraham allegedly climbed multiple fences to get into the non-public area and then hopped over a gate and fled when workers approached him.

The big cat enthusiast was tracked down by security staff at the zoo after a brief search, state police said. He was not hurt. Abraham told authorities he was “very interested in tigers,” which led him to try to get into the enclosure. Responding paramedics then assessed his mental state and found him to be competent before he refused treatment, state police spokesman David Procopio said. Abraham, who was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, is a biology major at Worcester State University.

“I was there as a spectator of the zoo,” Abraham told the station. “I didn’t mean to harm anybody. I wasn’t looking to harm the tiger. I wasn’t looking to harm myself neither. My plan was just to go see what is a tiger. How would a tiger react to a human being?” Abraham, who was released after paying a $40 clerk’s fee, also left the door open on a follow return to the enclosure. He said, “Go see a tiger? I don’t know. Maybe.”

