ISP arrest Jonesboro, IL man for predatory criminal sexual assault

On Tuesday, the Illinois State Police arrested a Jonesboro, IL man for predatory criminal sexual assault. 58-year-old Charles Mills was charged with 2 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim under the age of 13. On December 15th, 2020, ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate allegations of sexual abuse. After conducting an extensive investigation, DCI Zone 7 and agents from the Illinois Attorney General’s office executed a search warrant on January 6th, 2021 at a residence in Jonesboro, Illinois. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Mills was arrested on February 22, 2022 and taken to Jackson County Jail where he’s currently being held on $250,000 bond.

