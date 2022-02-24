Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Files for U.S. Senate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued the following statement after officially filing to run for the U.S. Senate where he will continue to fight and win as a conservative champion for Missourians in the U.S. Capitol:



“Now is the time to save America. While others offer talk and platitudes, every day as Missouri’s attorney general I am standing up, fighting back and taking a blowtorch to the Biden agenda.



“We are not only taking action, we are winning the fight to defend Missourians’ freedom and liberties. We are winning in court, including two U.S. Supreme Court victories to protect the Southern Border and defend Missourians from the COVID tyrannists who want more power and control.



“As Missouri’s attorney general, I have stood on the front line of freedom and as the last line of defense against the Left who want to reshape America with their radical agenda. As Missouri’s U.S. Senator, I will never stop fighting to save America, and I am the only candidate in the race with a proven conservative record of taking action and winning to restore President Trump’s America First agenda.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!