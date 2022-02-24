Two Missouri bills seek to legalize sports betting
Missouri is one of 18 states who have not yet legalized sports betting. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting, allowing states in America to legalize that type of gambling if they want. A state House committee is reviewing a bill sponsored by Representative Dan Houx.
Bob Priddy, a private citizen of Jefferson City, says he opposes the bill. He says it does not protect the state’s interests and he has questions about how the revenue would be distributed – and if it would be distributed at all.