Cape Technical College students construct tiny house for auction

Students at Cape Girardeau’s Career and Technology Center are using construction for instruction while building a tiny home. The tiny house is being constructed within the CTC building, and staff hope to have the building completed by the end of the spring semester. All the labor is being provided by CTC students in the school’s construction program, and the project is used as an educational tool to give the students hands-on experience. Director of Cape Career and Technology Center Libby Guilliams made the decision for the school to begin the project based on the success of other career center projects within the state. The tiny house measures 350 square feet and will include electrical wiring and plumbing, and will be ready for the highest bidder to turn the tiny house into a tiny home for themselves. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

