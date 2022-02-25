Parson signs $4.6 billion budget bill to help K-12 schools, plus state worker pay raises

Governor Parson has signed the first bill passed this legislative session. The Missouri Legislature passed the plan that includes state worker pay raises, additional Medicaid funding, and two-billion dollars in federal funds to Missouri’s K-12 schools to help address pandemic-related needs. The Senate added a ban on Medicaid dollars going to abortion clinics or affiliates of abortion clinics. State Senator Jill Schupp opposes that piece in the 4.6-billion-dollar bill.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Dan Hegeman says people can still go to federally-qualified healthcare centers for their reproductive health services.

