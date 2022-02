U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is speaking out again on the need for Missourians to be connected through broadband. He said in his recent address before the Missouri House of Representatives, that state lawmakers are on the right track when it comes to taking on broadband challenges.

Blunt says the COVID-19 pandemic proves how essential connectivity is, especially for rural parts of our state.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!