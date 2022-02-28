Missouri Senate to return to redistricting debate next week
This week, the state Senate is likely to return to an issue that stalled in a stand-off between Republicans, redrawing the maps for Congressional seats. Earlier this month, seven Republicans blocked progress to fight for a map of 7 Republican to 1 Democrat districts. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden stands by a 6-2 map, and he’s ready to move on.
Some Missouri Republicans in Congress agree, and have said so. Rowden says that has made a difference. He expects redistricting to come up next in the Senate this week. So far, candidates have filed to run in the existing 8 districts.