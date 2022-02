Two bills designed to legalize sports betting in Missouri are being reviewed by a Missouri House committee. State Representative Brenda Shields supports legalizing the form of gambling. She says Missouri lags behind the nation to legally wager on sports.

Shields says it has proven popular throughout the country, and could bring in additional money to the state.

