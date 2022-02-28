One person dies in Friday morning fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out in a Butler County home early Friday morning. The victim is 63-year-old Bruce Morelan. The Butler County Fire Department received the call shortly after 9 a.m. The first of four trucks arrived quickly and forced entry into the home. The fire was inside the front doorway between the living room and kitchen area. Fire crews knocked the fire down quickly and they started their search. After checking the bedroom, firefighters found Morelan laying near the kitchen. The cause of death is due to smoke inhalation. By mid-day, the state fire marshal was on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

