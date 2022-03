Missouri United States Senator Roy Blunt asserts sanctions imposed against Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine must be targeted to prove effective. Blunt says sanctions must continue to target those most responsible for starting a war with Ukraine: President Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs who became rich in wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Blunt serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

