Diapers can take a big bite out of a family’s budget. State Representative Patty Lewis is proposing to exempt diapers from sales tax. She visited a diaper bank in her district, inspiring her to want to file the bill. Under the legislation, diapers for children and adults would be included.

The projected cost to the state is about 16 to 28-million dollars.

