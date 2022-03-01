One arrested after dead body found in De Soto, IL home

A complaint to police about a possible home break-in led to the discovery of a dead body in Jackson County, IL. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of 33-year-old Jessica Trexler, of Pulaski, inside of a rural De Soto home Sunday. Trexler did not have permission to be inside the home and may have entered the residence by force. Another person inside the home, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested at the scene. The sheriff’s office says this investigation is still in its initial stages.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!