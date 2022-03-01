Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shooting
A shooting in Cape Girardeau left two people injured Sunday morning. Around 10:40 am, deputies were dispatched to Estate Dr. for a reported shooting. Once deputies arrived, they located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both gunshot victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance. It appeared that this was a domestic altercation. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe there is any further threat to the public. This investigation is ongoing.