MO has a new acting director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services

For the first time since 2015, a woman will lead the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Governor Mike Parson has chosen Paula Nickelson, who has served with the department in various roles for more than 22 years. Parson named Nickelson after a group of Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus members blocked the governor’s previous nomination of Don Kaeurauf to lead the agency. Nickelson talks about why she wants the job.

Nickelson was born and raised in Missouri along with her family. She was involved in the state’s H1N1 response, planning efforts following the 9/11 attacks, and most recently, several COVID-19 response efforts.

