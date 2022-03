A church in Springfield, MO, is raising money for Ukrainian relief efforts. Pastor Peter Golosinski of Connect Church was born in Ukraine and came to the US as a refugee at age 19.

Pastor Golosinski says every penny donated will go to support Ukraine through partners in the country. His brother and two other members of the congregation left Monday to assist Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland.

