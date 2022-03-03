Missouri lawmaker working to ensure taxpayer money is not invested in Russia

Some Missouri lawmakers are making their support for Ukraine official. On Tuesday, the last day of filing for the 2022 Regular Session, Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher proposed a bill that would ban any Missouri organization that receives your taxpayer dollars from doing business with Russia.

Not only does House Bill 29-13 prohibit public money from going to Vladimir Putin’s nation, those funds cannot be used to invest in any country that occupies or attacks any NATO member country or ally.

