MO House near passage of bill to enable more substitute teachers

The Missouri House of Representatives is near final approval on a bill to enable more people to become trained as substitute teachers. This bill provides a four-year certificate for individuals with a background check and 36 college hours or a 20-hour online training. Bill Sponsor Ed Lewis recites how the current paperwork gets complicated.

The measure had bipartisan support in the final debate. The state is in need of more substitute teachers.

