Proposed changes to MO’s self-defense laws triggers fiery debate

A Missouri bill aims to change the state’s self-defense laws. Current law requires citizens to prove they reasonably believed physical or deadly force was needed to protect themselves or another person. A Missouri House committee is considering a bill that would instead allow any use of physical or deadly force to be presumed as self-defense. Representative Hannah Kelly supports the legislation.

Representative Keri Ingle says the proposal would lead to the Wild West and vigilante justice.

